Speaker Ryan not calling for AG Sessions recusal

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Thursday morning Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not need to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into the Trump administration's ties with Russia, unless he's a subject of that probe. Speaker Ryan's comments come less than 24 hours after reports that then-Senator Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in the summer of 2016, a fact he did not disclose when asked under oath about possible Trump campaign surrogates meeting with Russian officials during his Senate confirmation hearing last month.

