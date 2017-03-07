Sheriff: driver smoked marijuana befo...

Sheriff: driver smoked marijuana before fatal collision

Search warrant documents filed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy state an 18-year old Madison man smoked marijuana before he was involved in a fatal collision at Highway 51 and County CV in the Town of Burke. The warrant was used to search Noah Davis' 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.

