Sheriff: driver smoked marijuana before fatal collision
Search warrant documents filed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy state an 18-year old Madison man smoked marijuana before he was involved in a fatal collision at Highway 51 and County CV in the Town of Burke. The warrant was used to search Noah Davis' 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.
