Scott Walker's re-election prospects in 2018 may have just improved

Former Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Cullen told reporters in Madison, Wis., on Wednesday that he doesn't believe he can keep pace with Walker's fundraising effort. Walker raised $35 million in 2014 and Cullen said he expects the incumbent to get $45 million in 2018.

