School boards worried that funding won't materialize Tuesday, March 28
MADISON, WI Public school advocates are warning that Governor Walker's proposed increase in K-12 education spending is not a sure thing in the next state budget. The Wisconsin State Journal reports an organization representing public school boards is telling members that lawmakers are divided on the governor's budget, and the divide "threatens to significantly reduce or even potentially eliminate the increased state aid" proposed by Walker.
