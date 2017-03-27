School boards worried that funding wo...

School boards worried that funding won't materialize Tuesday, March 28

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

MADISON, WI Public school advocates are warning that Governor Walker's proposed increase in K-12 education spending is not a sure thing in the next state budget. The Wisconsin State Journal reports an organization representing public school boards is telling members that lawmakers are divided on the governor's budget, and the divide "threatens to significantly reduce or even potentially eliminate the increased state aid" proposed by Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game 13 hr Iphonemodest552 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Mon Chilli J 117
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mon Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 4
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC