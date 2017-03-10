Rowers face off in fight against pediatric brain cancer
The rowers took part in a 100 kilometer ERG challenge to support the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation, which raises funds to fight childhood brain cancer. On April 20, 2013 Connor Dawes' 16-month battle against brain cancer ended.
