Republicans target faculty's deal with Planned Parenthood

17 hrs ago

Republican lawmakers want to prohibit University of Wisconsin employees from performing abortions or providing services at facilities where abortions are performed other than hospitals. Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Chris Kapenga are circulating a bill targeting an arrangement between Planned Parenthood and the University of Wisconsin in which faculty members work part-time at the organization's Madison clinic.

