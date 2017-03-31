Record early voting noted in Madison for April election
The City of Madison Clerk's Office says, as of Friday, more than 4,500 Madison residents had voted early absentee at Madison libraries and other locations in the area. The record pertains to a spring election that doesn't include a presidential primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Mar 31
|slick willie expl...
|151
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC