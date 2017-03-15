Proposed changes to teen work permit

Proposed changes to teen work permit

Fewer Wisconsin teenagers would need a state permit in order to work under a new proposal put in front of state lawmakers Wednesday. A Senate committee heard testimony on a bill that would eliminate work permit requirements for anyone 16 years of age of older.

