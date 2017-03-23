Pro-Shot Videos: JamGrass TV Shares Footage From Yonder Mountain String Band In Madison

Colorado-based five-piece Yonder Mountain String Band made a Winter Tour stop at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on January 21. A series of professionally-shot videos featuring highlights from the show have been posted on JamGrassTV's YouTube channel as an end of week treat. The first video finds Yonder joined by guests Dusty Rider and Joe D'Esposito of The Railsplitters for "Winds Of Wyoming"> "You're No Good"> "Winds Of Wyoming" during the first set in Madison: Watch Yonder Mountain String Band perform a version of "White Freightliner Blues" as part of the Peacock Radio Sessions at Northwest String Summit 2016.

