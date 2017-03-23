Pro-Shot Videos: JamGrass TV Shares F...

Pro-Shot Videos: JamGrass TV Shares Footage From Yonder Mountain String Band In Madison

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Colorado-based five-piece Yonder Mountain String Band made a Winter Tour stop at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on January 21. A series of professionally-shot videos featuring highlights from the show have been posted on JamGrassTV's YouTube channel as an end of week treat. The first video finds Yonder joined by guests Dusty Rider and Joe D'Esposito of The Railsplitters for "Winds Of Wyoming"> "You're No Good"> "Winds Of Wyoming" during the first set in Madison: Watch Yonder Mountain String Band perform a version of "White Freightliner Blues" as part of the Peacock Radio Sessions at Northwest String Summit 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) 23 hr IWannaSeeDirty 7
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 4
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
Hi (Jan '15) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 3
who likes star wars ? Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC