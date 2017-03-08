Preparing The Advanced Plant Habitat For Space Flight
Inside a laboratory at the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, scientists prepare Apogee wheat seeds for the science carrier, or base, of the Advanced Plant Habitat . A growing substrate called arcillite was packed down in the base and coverings were secured on top of the base.
