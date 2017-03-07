Phone scammers posing as FBI target students
According to the FBI's Milwaukee office , scammers are calling college students around the state claiming to be FBI agents and accusing victims of owing the government thousands of dollars. In the statement, the FBI said the calls are fake and the FBI does not call private citizens to demand money.
