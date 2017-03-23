Only 20% of City Council Candidates A...

Only 20% of City Council Candidates Answer Housing Questions

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Forward Lookout

Yeah . . . I think I see the problem here . . . affordable housing, tenants rights, homelessness .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 36 min Ryancare Abandonm... 115
Snapchat (Sep '16) 6 hr Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 4
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
Hi (Jan '15) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC