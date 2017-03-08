Ohio State ends Wisconsin's title hopes
Ohio State took a 3-0 lead early in the second period en route to a 5-1 victory over Wisconsin in Big Ten hockey on Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The Badgers' loss, coupled with the Gophers' 4-0 win over Michigan State, ended Wisconsin's chance of an outright conference title or share of it.
