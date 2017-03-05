Officials: No violence after party wi...

Officials: No violence after party with 'gang ties' canceled in Beaver Dam

22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Officials in Dodge County say a night of stepped up enforcement ended peacefully this weekend. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office had planned extra patrols for Saturday night into Sunday morning, after learning a large party possibly involving people with gang affiliations had been scheduled in Beaver Dam.

