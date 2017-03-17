Northeast snowstorm: Here's what you need to know

March snowstorms bring the threat of a late season Nor'easter to residents of the Northeast United States with snow squalls and powerful winds expected to hit New York City, Connecticut and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, 2017,... March snowstorms bring the threat of a late season Nor'easter to residents of the Northeast United States with snow squalls and powerful winds expected to hit New York City, Connecticut and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, 2017,... March snowstorms bring the threat of a late season Nor'easter to residents of the Northeast United States with snow squalls and powerful winds expected to hit New York City, Connecticut and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14, 2017,... An outdoor volleyball court on James Madison Park, in Madison, Wisconsin is covered in snow as a winter storm moves across the Midwest Monday March 13, 2017 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.