Non-profit offering 'good neighbor' signs to welcome immigrants & refugees
The non-profit is giving out "Good Neighbor" yard signs. They read, "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor," in five languages: English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Swahili.
