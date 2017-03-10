Newman High School January Student of...

Newman High School January Student of the Month: Catherine Payan

Catherine Payan, 18, is Newman Central Catholic High School's January Student of the Month. She plans to attend Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, to major in education, and then go on to get her master's in speech pathology.

