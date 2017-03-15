New legislation would give tax break ...

New legislation would give tax break to parents of stillborn babies

There's a new push in Wisconsin to make life a little easier for families who've lost their children to stillbirth. A bill is currently looking for co-sponsors that would give those parents a tax break, but many families who've experienced stillbirth say it's not about the money.

