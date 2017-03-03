MPD officers debunk misconceptions su...

MPD officers debunk misconceptions surrounding use of force

In an effort to help the Madison community better understand police policies and procedures, officers from the Madison Police Department gave a presentation to the City Council and community on the use of force in the department. MPD officers offered a variety of live demonstrations to illustrate what use of force looks like and how it is employed in the field.

