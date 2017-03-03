MPD officers debunk misconceptions surrounding use of force
In an effort to help the Madison community better understand police policies and procedures, officers from the Madison Police Department gave a presentation to the City Council and community on the use of force in the department. MPD officers offered a variety of live demonstrations to illustrate what use of force looks like and how it is employed in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC