MPD Chief Koval speaks out about new city panhandling ordinance
The Madison City Council passed an ordinance that limits how long pedestrians can stand on highway medians at their Feb. 7 meeting aimed at improving safety in the community, but not all community members feel this is the resolution's true goal. In a recent blog post , Madison Police Chief Mike Koval addressed the concerns of some community members who feel the ordinance is not about safety, but instead, "criminalizing the homeless."
