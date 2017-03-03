MPD Chief Koval speaks out about new ...

MPD Chief Koval speaks out about new city panhandling ordinance

The Madison City Council passed an ordinance that limits how long pedestrians can stand on highway medians at their Feb. 7 meeting aimed at improving safety in the community, but not all community members feel this is the resolution's true goal. In a recent blog post , Madison Police Chief Mike Koval addressed the concerns of some community members who feel the ordinance is not about safety, but instead, "criminalizing the homeless."

