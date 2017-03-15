Moving toward a cleaner future: Dane ...

Moving toward a cleaner future: Dane County addresses future plans for environmental sustainability

Leaders in environmental sustainability in the Dane County area gathered Tuesday at Central Public Library to hold a forum about the current environmental situation and their future plans to move toward renewable energy. Representatives from Fitchburg, Monona, Middleton and Madison were all given the opportunity to go over how their cities were handling matters and striving for more sustainable energy methods.

