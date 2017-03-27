Mono announce co-headlining West Coas...

Mono announce co-headlining West Coast trek with Low

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Next month, Japanese post-rock outfit Mono will come back to North America in support of their latest studio album Requiem for Hell , which is out on Temporary Residence Ltd. Joined by Holy Sons and Kikagaku Moyo on select dates, their East Coast and Canada performances are quickly on the verge of being sold out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game 23 hr Iphonemodest552 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Mon Chilli J 117
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mon Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 4
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC