Milwaukee man receives 'cease and desist' order from Johnson

4 hrs ago

A Milwaukee man who acknowledges calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's office hundreds of times has received a "cease and desist" warning from Johnson's staff. Earl Good says the letter he recently received from Johnson's office tells him to communicate only in writing and that he should stop making "unwarranted telephone calls and office visits."

