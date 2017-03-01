Middle School English Class in Wisconsin, NSFW?
Slam or spoken word poetry, and its sometimes extemporaneous hip-hop-style recitation, is a trendy way to prove to students that a poem has a life beyond the page. But one teacher and her middle school English class in Madison, Wisconsin have taken the curriculum in an R-rated direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|3 hr
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|1
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC