Margaret George makes a fictional cas...

Margaret George makes a fictional case for the humanity of Nero

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

As Margaret George imagines his life, young Lucius Domitius Ahenobarbus might have grown up to be a musician or an athlete, had he not been born into a family both regal and royally dysfunctional. With tongue in cheek, the Madison, Wis., novelist could have titled this coming-of-age story about a young aesthete "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man," had James Joyce not already snatched up that title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Mar 3 Mama Bear 213
Snapchat Mar 3 Daddyfucced4456 2
Morphiosis Feb 27 The Condenser 1
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Dane County was issued at March 08 at 9:08AM CST

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC