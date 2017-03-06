Margaret George makes a fictional case for the humanity of Nero

As Margaret George imagines his life, young Lucius Domitius Ahenobarbus might have grown up to be a musician or an athlete, had he not been born into a family both regal and royally dysfunctional. With tongue in cheek, the Madison, Wis., novelist could have titled this coming-of-age story about a young aesthete "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man," had James Joyce not already snatched up that title.

