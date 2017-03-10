Man attacked in the parking lot of Vintage Bar
Madison police were called to the Vintage Bar on Whitney Way shortly after midnight Friday morning for an attack in the parking lot. When police arrived, witnesses say the suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Volk, pushed the victim down and punched him in the head multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|DaDude
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
|Snapchat
|Mar 3
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC