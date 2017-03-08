Madison women who took part in marches change momentum into action
Women took to the streets around the nation again on Wednesday for International Women's Day and to take part in "A Day Without a Woman" marches. They are some of the same women who took part in similar marches in January and some of them are turning the momentum into action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
|Snapchat
|Mar 3
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC