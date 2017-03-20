Madison Vaccines Expands Clinical Trial Of MVI-118 For Prostate Cancer To University of Washington
MADISON, Wis. & SEATTLE-- --Madison Vaccines Incorporated , a clinical stage company developing gene-based immunotherapies, today said that the Phase 1 clinical trial of MVI-118 for metastatic prostate cancer, is expanding to a third clinical site - The University of Washington-Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Mar 18
|LaPosey01
|6
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC