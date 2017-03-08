Madison Schools Week Ahead

Madison Schools Week Ahead

Monday, March 13 Noon School Board Candidate Forum sponsored by Communities United Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 East Badger Road Madison, WI 53713 Multipurpose Room - It is expected that the members of the MMSD Board of Education, up to or exceeding a majority of the full membership of the Board, may attend some of the events, however, the Board will neither discuss nor take any action with respect to any school district business as part of attending any of the events associated with this event. 6:00 p.m. Title VII Parent Committee Meeting Doyle Administration Bldg.

