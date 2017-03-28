Madison resident begins initiative to...

Madison resident begins initiative to help city's homeless empower themselves

Madison resident Henry Johnson found that as a homeless man for nearly three years, there are few resources to help him get through this difficult time. But instead of feeling bad about his situation, Johnson looked to empower himself and Madison's homeless population.

