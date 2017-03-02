Madison native featured in ABC series "When We Rise"
It chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles of the people who helped lead the gay rights movement in America. He plays the character Scott Rempel in the series that chronicles the gay rights movement in the United States, beginning with the Stonewall Riots in 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC