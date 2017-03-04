Madison firefighters extinguish east side furniture store fire
Madison firefighters responded to the Slumberland Furniture Store at 2201 East Springs Dr. today just before 9:00 am to find the building filled with smoke. A news release from the department says the call originally came in as a water flow report from the building's sprinkler system, but crews found the building filled with smoke when they arrived.
