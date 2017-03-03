Madison attorney will run for Democratic Party chair
Eric Finch issued a news release Friday saying he'll challenge current party Chairwoman Martha Laning at the party's June convention. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy has said he'll run against Laning as well.
