Jury deliberates in fatal hit-and-run case
A Dane County jury is deliberating in the trial of a 37-year man charged with driving his truck a into pedestrian while under the influence of huffed, air duster chemicals, and then driving off. Jurors are considering felony charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and hit and run involving death against Timothy Dobbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Thu
|IWannaSeeDirty
|7
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC