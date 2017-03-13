How a Song About Baking Bread Inspire...

How a Song About Baking Bread Inspired an Experimental Record Label

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

On a Tuesday night in January, Dragon's Eye Recordings artist Geneva Skeen saturates the Chinatown echo chamber known as Human Resources with a set of ambient sounds as attendees - most with their eyes shut, lying limp on floor mats or back-to-back with one another - engage in a kind of communication that transcends verbal form. Her music, though unique, is representative of the independent, L.A.-based imprint's focal points, which include sound art, minimalist field recordings, and situational pieces that function as scores for choreography or visual art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Mon Samantha 5
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mon Man888 4
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
Hi (Jan '15) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 3
who likes star wars ? Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 1
Morphiosis Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 2
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC