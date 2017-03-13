How a Song About Baking Bread Inspired an Experimental Record Label

On a Tuesday night in January, Dragon's Eye Recordings artist Geneva Skeen saturates the Chinatown echo chamber known as Human Resources with a set of ambient sounds as attendees - most with their eyes shut, lying limp on floor mats or back-to-back with one another - engage in a kind of communication that transcends verbal form. Her music, though unique, is representative of the independent, L.A.-based imprint's focal points, which include sound art, minimalist field recordings, and situational pieces that function as scores for choreography or visual art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.