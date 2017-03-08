High winds ground many light aircraft
Winds were sustained between 20 and 30 mph while gusting above 50 mph causing many small planes to be grounded at Dane County Regional Airport. However, determining whether it's safe to fly not only comes down to the size of the plane, but also the experience level of the pilot.
