Heart disease caused county jail death
Sheri Lynn Parker died at the Rock County Jail last year of a heart condition, and her long-time drug abuse was likely a contributing factor. No one was disciplined as a result of Parker's death, and no rules or procedures were changed, said Jail Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Mar 18
|LaPosey01
|6
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC