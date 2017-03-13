Hearing delayed on judges' conflicts ...

Hearing delayed on judges' conflicts of interest Thursday, March 16

MADISON, WI Supreme Court is delaying a meeting to discuss revamping the rules for when judges should remove themselves from a case. In January 50 retired judges requested that the state's highest court set a new standard for determining if a judge should be disqualified from a case after receiving a campaign donation from someone involved in the proceedings.

Madison, WI

