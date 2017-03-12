Head-shaving, parading and racing for St. Patrick's Day
It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and in honor of the holiday, every year a group of generous and brave people make a big donation. Dozens gathered at the Coliseum Bar in Madison Sunday to shave their heads to support kids with cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Man888
|4
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC