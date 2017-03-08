Hardcore heavy-hitter Lenny Dee makes...

Hardcore heavy-hitter Lenny Dee makes it all seem queasy in this week's recommended mix

Peter Shapiro put it best in his entry on Lenny Dee in 1998's Rough Guide to Drum 'n' Bass : "Not to be confused with his namesake, the Canadian king of easy listening, hardcore's Lenny Dee is New York's king of queasy listening." The "hardcore" Shapiro refers to is techno that's fast and snarling -- "gabber," as the Dutch named it.

