Greenwood CrossFit Athlete advances to Masters Qualifier
Congratulations to Greenwood's own John Gary as he advances forward after finishing 41st in the CrossFit Open. Gary will now compete in the Online Masters Qualifier for a chance to advance to the CrossFit Games to be held in Madison, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|18 hr
|slick willie expl...
|151
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC