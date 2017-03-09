GOP bill would penalize Wisconsin municipalities that don't enforce federal immigration laws
A Republican state lawmaker wants to make sure all local governments in the state enforce federal immigration laws or face a possible financial penalty. That could have a major impact on Dane County and the City of Madison, where officials have gone out of their way to reassure the immigrant community they have nothing to fear from them, unless they are committing other crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
|Snapchat
|Mar 3
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC