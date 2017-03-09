GOP bill would penalize Wisconsin mun...

GOP bill would penalize Wisconsin municipalities that don't enforce federal immigration laws

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Republican state lawmaker wants to make sure all local governments in the state enforce federal immigration laws or face a possible financial penalty. That could have a major impact on Dane County and the City of Madison, where officials have gone out of their way to reassure the immigrant community they have nothing to fear from them, unless they are committing other crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Mar 3 Mama Bear 213
Snapchat Mar 3 Daddyfucced4456 2
Morphiosis Feb 27 The Condenser 1
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb '17 Jo Ann 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC