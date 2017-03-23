German candymaker to build plant in Wisconsin
Madison, Wis. a German candymaker Haribo, which is known for its brightly colored gummy bears and bow tie-wearing gold bear mascot, plans to build its first North American factory in southeastern Wisconsin not far from Chicago, Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday.
