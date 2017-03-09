First Iowa County drug court graduate turns life around, sets example
The first graduate of Iowa County's nearly two year old drug court is turning his life around and setting an example for the program's possibilities to make a difference. "Started using heroin when I was seventeen, eighteen years old," 27-year old Joey White tells 27 News.
