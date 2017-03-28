Fifteen-year-old pleads no contest in 2016 shooting of other teen
A Madison teenager accused of shooting another teen in the back has pleaded no contest to two charges in the case. Police say the suspect, who was 14 years old at the time, shot a 17-year-old in the Traceway Drive area on August 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|13 hr
|Chilli J
|117
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC