Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothing when comes to real social change
These are some of the buzzwords Brittany Packnett, vice president of national community alliances for Teach for America, said have lost their value. At a panel titled "The Urgency of Now: Perspectives on Leading for Social Change," experts from all over the country flew in to discuss how to make meaningful social change and address disparities in access to education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morphiosis
|Mon
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC