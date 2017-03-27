Dunn no stranger to hotel controversy

The Edgewater, a 1940s-era hotel in Madison, Wis., was redeveloped at a cost of about $100 million by the firm that's proposing to redevelop the Days Inn block in Rochester. The Edgewater, a 1940s-era hotel in Madison, Wis., was redeveloped at a cost of about $100 million by the firm that's proposing to redevelop the Days Inn block in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.