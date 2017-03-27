Dunn no stranger to hotel controversy
The Edgewater, a 1940s-era hotel in Madison, Wis., was redeveloped at a cost of about $100 million by the firm that's proposing to redevelop the Days Inn block in Rochester. The Edgewater, a 1940s-era hotel in Madison, Wis., was redeveloped at a cost of about $100 million by the firm that's proposing to redevelop the Days Inn block in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|20 hr
|Chilli J
|117
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC