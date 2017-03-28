Doctoral candidate honored for building bridges between south Madison, UW
After working hard to create a link between the University of Wisconsin and south Madison's residents, doctoral candidate Julissa Ventura was one of six women honored March 7 with UW's Outstanding Women of Color award. The award recognizes women of color for their passion for social justice, service and community outreach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|17 hr
|Chilli J
|117
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC