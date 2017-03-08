County Week Ahead

That's good for the county, the city had that many on Thursday alone. Monday 3/13/2017 12:00 PM Emergency Medical Services - Medical Advisory Subcommittee Madison Water Utility - 119 E. Olin Avenue Madison WI - Workgroup Meeting Opportunity - System Health, Education and Training, Information Sharing, Community Engagement 6:00 PM Youth Commission - By Youth For Youth Subcommittee United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave - Proposal Deliberations Tuesday, 3/14/2017 8:15 AM UW Extension Committee 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison WI - Presentations - Crops and Soils Program Update - Updates and reports 11:00 AM Airport Commission-Art Subcommittee Robert B. Skuldt Conference Room at the Airport Presentations and Discussion 1. The Center for Film and Theatre Research - The Splendor of Silent Film 2. Scientific Inventions that Led to Inventions 3. Banners 5:30 PM Solid Waste & Recycling Commission ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.