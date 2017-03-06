County Board: What will you to for Pu...

County Board: What will you to for Public Participation & Transparency?

Not before work or during lunch, but 9 am, 1 pm. How are the public and the elected officials with day jobs expected to be able to participate? At the county level, this is particularly problematic as by the time something gets to the county board, its decided.

